S.Korea to sell 11 trln won of T-bonds in Jan 2024

SEOUL, Dec 29 (Reuters) - South Korea plans to sell 11 trillion won ($8.53 billion) of treasury bonds through auctions in January, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

Net issuances planned for 2024 are 49.9 trillion won of treasury bonds.

Below are auction details released by the ministry:

DATE

TENOR

AMOUNT

Jan 2

30 years

2.7 trln won

Jan 8

3 years

2.2 trln won

Jan 9

2 years

1.2 trln won

Jan 12

50 years

0.3 trln won

Jan 15

10 years

2.0 trln won

Jan 22

5 years

1.9 trln won

Jan 23

20 years

0.7 trln won

($1 = 1,289.0000 won)

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim;)

