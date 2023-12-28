News & Insights

S.Korea to sell 11 trln won of T-bonds in Jan 2024

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

December 28, 2023 — 05:26 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

SEOUL, Dec 29 (Reuters) - South Korea plans to sell 11 trillion won ($8.53 billion) of treasury bonds through auctions in January, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

Net issuances planned for 2024 are 49.9 trillion won of treasury bonds.

Below are auction details released by the ministry:

DATE

TENOR

AMOUNT

Jan 2

30 years

2.7 trln won

Jan 8

3 years

2.2 trln won

Jan 9

2 years

1.2 trln won

Jan 12

50 years

0.3 trln won

Jan 15

10 years

2.0 trln won

Jan 22

5 years

1.9 trln won

Jan 23

20 years

0.7 trln won

($1 = 1,289.0000 won)

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim;)

((Cynthia.Kim@thomsonreuters.com; 822 3704 5655; Reuters Messaging: cynthia.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.