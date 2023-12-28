S.Korea to sell 11 trln won of T-bonds in Jan 2024

SEOUL, Dec 29 (Reuters) - South Korea plans to sell 11 trillion won ($8.53 billion) of treasury bonds through auctions in January, the finance ministry said on Thursday.
Net issuances planned for 2024 are 49.9 trillion won of treasury bonds.
Below are auction details released by the ministry:
DATE
TENOR
AMOUNT
Jan 2
30 years
2.7 trln won
Jan 8
3 years
2.2 trln won
Jan 9
2 years
1.2 trln won
Jan 12
50 years
0.3 trln won
Jan 15
10 years
2.0 trln won
Jan 22
5 years
1.9 trln won
Jan 23
20 years
0.7 trln won
($1 = 1,289.0000 won)
