S.Korea to roll back COVID easing of financial regulations

SEOUL, March 31 (Reuters) - South Korea will gradually unwind one of three temporary relaxations of lending rules aimed at boosting liquidity during the COVID-19 pandemic, while letting two more simply expire, the financial regulator said on Thursday.

The measures are the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), which will move slowly back to its former level, the foreign-currency LCR and enforcement of loan-to-deposit (LTD) ratios.

All were relaxed in April 2020 to help supply liquidity to businesses and financial institutions as the pandemic worsened.

The temporary lowering of total LCR to 85%, from 100% previously, was set to expire at the end of March.

The ratio would stay at 85% until July, however, the Financial Services Commission said on Thursday, before rising to 90% by September, with further quarterly rises of 2.5 percentage points each quarter until it returned to 100%.

The temporary lowering of the foreign-currency LCR to 70% had been set to expire at the end of June, and the ratio will immediately return to the previous level of 80%, it added.

Banks were formerly punished for exceeding LTD ratios. But there have been no penalties since April 2020 if they strayed 5 percentage points above their ratios. That concession will expire on June 30.

"The Financial Services Commission plans to closely monitor relevant trends to ensure a seamless management of financial soundness," the regulator said in a statement, as authorities moved to normalise the temporary measures.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

