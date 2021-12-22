S.Korea to release 3.17 mln barrels of oil reserves throughout Jan-March

SEOUL, Dec 23 (Reuters) - South Korea decided to release 3.17 million barrels of oil reserves throughout January to March 2022, the nation's industry ministry said on Thursday, in a globally coordinated effort to stabilise prices and stimulate economic recovery.

The decision comes a month after the country agreed to participate in the joint release of oil reserves in response to a request from the United States.

"In addition to stabilising oil prices, the latest release is expected to help resolve instability in refiners' oil supply and prevent supply disruptions amid higher demand for petroleum products during the winter season," Vice Minister Park Ki-young of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said.

Of the 3.17 million barrels - 3.3% of the total 97 million barrels of oil reserves - some 2.08 million barrels of crude will be released to local refiners through rental agreement, while the other 1.09 million barrels of petroleum products will be released through a bidding process.

The United States said last month it would release 50 million barrels, while India pledged to release 5 million barrels. Separately, Britain said it would allow the voluntary release of 1.5 million barrels from privately held reserves.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Stephern Coates)

