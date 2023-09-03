News & Insights

S.Korea to provide exporters $137 bln of policy financing until yr-end

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

September 03, 2023 — 07:20 pm EDT

Written by Cynthia Kim for Reuters ->

Adds details

SEOUL, Sept 4 (Reuters) - South Korea will provide up to 181 trillion won ($137 billion) of cheap loans to exporters until the end of this year and waive visa processing fees for Chinese tourists to spur exports and tourism, its finance ministry said on Monday.

The government aims to increase the number of Chinese tourists to 1.5 million a month from the current one million by expediting waiving visa fees and coordinating tourist events with retailers.

"In September, the trade balance is likely to remain in surplus while the declines in exports will further ease, and exports are likely to swing to growth during the fourth quarter," finance minister Choo Kyung-ho told policymakers at a meeting on Monday.

Analysts at ING forecast we third-quarter economic growth will decelerate to 0.2% quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted from 0.6% in the second quarter, with domestic demand slowing further.

($1 = 1,317.5500 won)

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Cynthia.Kim@thomsonreuters.com; 822 3704 5655; Reuters Messaging: cynthia.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.