S.Korea to lift nuclear power's share of energy mix to 30% by 2030

Contributor
Soo-hyang Choi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

South Korea's industry ministry announced on Tuesday it will increase the contribution of nuclear power in the country's power mix to 30% or more by 2030.

SEOUL, July 5 (Reuters) - South Korea's industry ministry announced on Tuesday it will increase the contribution of nuclear power in the country's power mix to 30% or more by 2030.

South Korea's new president, Yoon Suk-yeol, has rejected the idea of phasing out nuclear energy and made it a key pledge of his campaign to boost investment in the industry and revive its status as a key exporter of lean and safe reactors.

(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((soohyang.choi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters