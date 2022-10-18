S.Korea to introduce 30-year local bond futures in Q1 2024

South Korea's finance ministry said on Tuesday the government plans to introduce 30-year treasury bond futures for trading in the local bond market in the first quarter of 2024.

The move is aimed at meeting "huge demand" for longer-term bond futures from financial institutions seeking to effectively manage interest rate risks, the ministry said in a statement after meeting with various stakeholders.

The ministry will hold monthly meetings with market participants and think-tanks going forward to discuss regulatory and other issues, it added.

