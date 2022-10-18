S.Korea to introduce 30-year local bond futures in Q1 2024

SEOUL, Oct 18 (Reuters) - South Korea's finance ministry said on Tuesday the government plans to introduce 30-year treasury bond futures for trading in the local bond market in the first quarter of 2024.

The move is aimed at meeting "huge demand" for longer-term bond futures from financial institutions seeking to effectively manage interest rate risks, the ministry said in a statement after meeting with various stakeholders.

The ministry will hold monthly meetings with market participants and think-tanks going forward to discuss regulatory and other issues, it added.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.