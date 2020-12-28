S.Korea to get Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for 20 mln people -Yonhap
SEOUL, Dec 29 (Reuters) - South Korea on Tuesday said it will sign a deal with Moderna Inc MRNA.O to offer COVID-19 vaccines for 20 million people, Yonhap news agency reported citing the presidential office.
This comes a day after officials vowed to speed up efforts to launch a public coronavirus vaccination programme as the country detected its first cases of the virus variant linked to the rapid rise in infections in Britain.
(Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Tom Hogue)
((Sangmi.Cha@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 3704 5646; Reuters Messaging: sangmi.cha.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryMRNA
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Aphria, Tilray in deal to become world's biggest cannabis company - Bloomberg News
- Thiel-backed Bridgetown mulls merger with Indonesia's PT Tokopedia - Bloomberg News
- US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends at record high on stimulus bets, Apple boost
- Shares of detergent maker Blue Moon set to open up 16.4% in Hong Kong debut