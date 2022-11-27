S.Korea to expand corporate bond buying to support credit market

By Cynthia Kim

SEOUL, Nov 28 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank and government rolled out additional rescue measures for the local credit market on Monday, including a 2.5 trillion won ($1.87 billion) repo operation by the Bank of Korea (BOK) to be carried out in December.

Through the repo window, local financial institutions will be able to borrow funds at 10 basis point above market rates against collateral, statements from the BOK and the finance ministry showed.

Monday's measures add to concerted efforts by the central bank and regulators to prevent a credit squeeze from roiling corporate bonds and other short-term money markets, after more than 50 trillion won worth of measures pledged in October failed to curb commercial paper yields from surging.

The ministry also said it will inject more from a 20 trillion won bond stabilization fund, expanding support measures announced in October to purchase commercial paper and corporate bonds, and asset-backed commercial paper related to real estate projects.

($1 = 1,334.4800 won)

