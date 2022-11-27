S.Korea to expand corporate bond buying to ease short-term money market jitters

SEOUL, Nov 28 (Reuters) - South Korea's finance ministry said on Monday the government will expand and expedite purchasing of corporate bonds and commercial papers to ease liquidity concerns in short-term money markets.

The nation's central bank said it will also expand repo operations.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

