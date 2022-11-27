S.Korea to expand corporate bond buying to ease short-term money market jitters

November 27, 2022 — 06:47 pm EST

Written by Cynthia Kim and Choonsik Yoo for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Nov 28 (Reuters) - South Korea's finance ministry said on Monday the government will expand and expedite purchasing of corporate bonds and commercial papers to ease liquidity concerns in short-term money markets.

The nation's central bank said it will also expand repo operations.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Cynthia.Kim@thomsonreuters.com; 822 3704 5655; Reuters Messaging: cynthia.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.