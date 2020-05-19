S.Korea to create 10 trln won SPV to stabilize corporate bond market

SEOUL, May 20 (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister on Wednesday said the government and the central bank will set up a 10 trillion won ($8.2 billion) special purpose vehicle to directly purchase commercial paper.

Speaking at a policy meeting, Hong Nam-ki said the SPV will buy subprime debt as well as bonds with high credit ratings for a six-month period.

Hong also said fresh measures to create jobs will be a central part of the government's bi-annual economic policy plan due in early June.

($1 = 1,224.8500 won)

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim Editing by Chris Reese)

