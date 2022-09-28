S.Korea to buy back 2 trln won treasury bonds -vice fin min

South Korea's vice finance minister said on Wednesday the government will buy back 2 trillion won ($1.39 billion) of treasury bonds on Friday to help stabilize the market.

Bang Ki-sun also said the government was reviewing more policy measures to help ease volatilities in the stock market as well as the corporate bonds market if needed.

