S.Korea to buy back 2 trln won treasury bonds -vice fin min

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - South Korea's vice finance minister said on Wednesday the government will buy back 2 trillion won ($1.39 billion) of treasury bonds on Friday to help stabilize the market.

Bang Ki-sun also said the government was reviewing more policy measures to help ease volatilities in the stock market as well as the corporate bonds market if needed.

($1 = 1,439.7400 won)

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

