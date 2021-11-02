S.Korea to buy back 2 trillion won of Korean treasury bonds

SEOUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - South Korea's Finance Ministry on Tuesday said it will buy back 2 trillion won ($1.70 billion) of treasury bonds as part of emergency measures to stabilize local bond markets.

Vice Finance Minister Ahn Do-geol said the ministry will coordinate with the Bank of Korea if needed to preemptively respond to a selloff in bond markets, a statement from the ministry showed.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

