S.Korea to approve use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for all aged 18-plus

SEOUL, Feb 10 (Reuters) - South Korea's drug safety ministry on Wednesday said it will approve use of AstraZeneca PLC's AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine for all people, including those aged 65 and over.

The AstraZeneca shot, co-developed by Britain's Oxford University, is the first vaccine to be granted approval in the country.

(Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

