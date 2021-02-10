AZN

S.Korea to approve use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for all aged 18-plus

South Korea's drug safety ministry on Wednesday said it will approve use of AstraZeneca PLC's COVID-19 vaccine for all people, including those aged 65 and over. The AstraZeneca shot, co-developed by Britain's Oxford University, is the first vaccine to be granted approval in the country.

