S.Korea tells local banks to manage FX liquidity conservatively

South Korea's financial regulator said it advised local banks on Tuesday to manage foreign-exchange liquidity positions in a more conservative manner than before given the possibility of a prolonged period of dollar strength.

SEOUL, Sept 6 (Reuters) - South Korea's financial regulator said it advised local banks on Tuesday to manage foreign-exchange liquidity positions in a more conservative manner than before given the possibility of a prolonged period of dollar strength.

The Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) said in a statement the advice was given during a video meeting with senior officials at major local banks and branches of foreign banks.

While the overall foreign exchange liquidity position appears to be stable despite the won's KRW=KFTC sharp decline against the dollar, deputy governor Kim Young-ju of the agency recommended banks manage liquidity in a "more conservative" manner, the FSS said.

