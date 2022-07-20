S.Korea targets localising 50% of its chip materials supply by 2030

SEOUL, July 21 (Reuters) - South Korea said on Thursday it is targetting supplying half of its chip materials, components and equipment locally by 2030, up from 30% currently.

The plan is part of President Yoon Suk-yeol administration's strategy to strengthen the semiconductor industry as the home to top memory chip makers Samsung 005930.KS and SK Hynix 000660.KS seeks to bolster supply chain stability and resources to become a "superpower" in the field.

South Korea's chip industry estimates that about 20% of chip equipment and 50% of chip materials have been localised, the industry ministry said in a joint statement with other ministries.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

