S.Korea suspected of selling dollars to support won - dealers

South Korean authorities are suspected of having sold dollars to support the won near the end of the onshore trade session on Monday, two dealers told Reuters. (Reporting by Yena Park; Writing by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Christopher Cushing) ((choonsik.yoo@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 1464;)) nS6N2YE02F

