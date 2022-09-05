S.Korea suspected of selling dollars to support won - dealers
South Korean authorities are suspected of having sold dollars to support the won near the end of the onshore trade session on Monday, two dealers told Reuters. (Reporting by Yena Park; Writing by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Christopher Cushing) ((choonsik.yoo@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 1464;)) nS6N2YE02F
SEOUL, Sept 5 (Reuters) - South Korean authorities are suspected of having sold dollars to support the won KRW=KFTC near the end of the onshore trade session on Monday, two dealers told Reuters.
(Reporting by Yena Park; Writing by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
((choonsik.yoo@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 1464;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.