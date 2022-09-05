S.Korea suspected of selling dollars to support won - dealers

SEOUL, Sept 5 (Reuters) - South Korean authorities are suspected of having sold dollars to support the won KRW=KFTC near the end of the onshore trade session on Monday, two dealers told Reuters.

(Reporting by Yena Park; Writing by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

