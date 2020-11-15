Commodities

S.Korea stocks won soar on free trade bloc formation, boost from airlines

Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

** South Korean shares jumped on Monday, buoyed by the formation of a regional trade bloc and as airlines surged on reports of Hanjin Kal's plans to buy Asiana Airlines. The won hit a near 23-month high against the dollar, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** By 0306 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI rose 47.16 points, or 1.89%, to 2,541.03.

** Fifteen Asia-Pacific economies formed the world's largest free trade bloc on Sunday, a China-backed deal that excludes the United States, which had left a rival Asia-Pacific grouping under President Donald Trump.

** Hanjin Kal , owner of Korean Air Lines Co Ltd , is likely to buy Asiana Airlines Inc , Yonhap said. ** Shares of Asiana Airlines Inc soared 28%, Korean Air Lines Co Ltd rose 8.3%, and Hanjin Kal gained 3.1%. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 198.2 billion won ($178.88 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,107.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.73% higher than its previous close at 1,115.6.

** South Korea's finance ministry issued a warning against disorderly currency movements, as the won gained to a nearly 23-month high against the dollar. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,107.9 per dollar, down 0.0% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,107.8. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.45%,. ** The KOSPI has risen 15.62% so far this year, and gained 8.0% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The won has gained 4.4% against the dollar so far this year. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.1 basis points to 0.969%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.9 basis points to 1.618%. ($1 = 1,108.0000 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((Cynthia.Kim@thomsonreuters.com; 822 3704 5655; Reuters Messaging: cynthia.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

