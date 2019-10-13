US Markets

S.Korea stocks, won jump on trade-deal optimism

Reuters
Round-up of South Korean financial markets:South Korean shares jumped on Monday, after the United States and China outlined a partial trade deal in the biggest step to end their 15-month long spat. Both the Korean won and the benchmark bond yield also rose.


