S.Korea stocks, won jump on trade-deal optimism

Round-up of South Korean financial markets:South Korean shares jumped on Monday, after the United States and China outlined a partial trade deal in the biggest step to end their 15-month long spat. Both the Korean won and the benchmark bond yield also rose.
