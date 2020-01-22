S.Korea stocks, won fall as coronavirus pandemic fears rise

Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean stocks dropped on Thursday on fears that the new coronavirus could spread worldwide and hurt the global economy after the death toll due to the outbreak rose to 17. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield fell.
