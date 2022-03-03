S.Korea stocks tumble as Ukraine nuclear plant fire rattles investors

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, March 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Friday as investors fretted over news that a fire has broken out at a nuclear power plant in Ukraine after Russia's attack. The Korean won weakened to the lowest since June 2020, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** By 0121 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI had fallen 41.70 points, or 1.52%, to 2,705.38 after four straight sessions of gains. However, the index was on track for its first weekly gain in four.

** Leading the declines, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 2.06% and 3.88%, respectively, while LG Chem dropped 3.76%.

** A fire has broken out at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine and the Russian army was shelling it from all sides, Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter, adding the impact could be 10 times larger than Chornobyl if the plant blows up.

** The Associated Press reported an unnamed Ukrainian government official as saying elevated radiation levels had been detected near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

** At home, South Korea's consumer inflation accelerated to a near a decade high in February, adding pressure on policymakers to raise interest rates amid surging oil prices due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

** Meanwhile, the country reported a daily record 266,853 new COVID-19 cases, and record daily 186 deaths.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 351.4 billion won ($290.04 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,212.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , the lowest level since June 23, 2020 and 0.63% lower than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,211.7, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,212.3.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.11 point to 108.23.

** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.6 basis points to 2.621%.

($1 = 1,211.5400 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.