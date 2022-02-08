S.Korea stocks track Wall Street rally; U.S. inflation in focus

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

SEOUL, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Wednesday as an overnight tech rally on Wall Street aided risk appetite, while investors remained cautious ahead of U.S. inflation data. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** By 0142 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI rose 22.97 points, or 0.84%, to 2,769.44.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 1.22% and peer SK Hynix rose 1.60%, while LG Chem added 0.49%.

** Wall Street ended sharply higher on Tuesday, lifted by Apple and Microsoft, while the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hit its highest since November 2019 ahead of a key inflation reading and Fed's tightening expectations. [.N]

** U.S. inflation data, due out on Thursday, is considered crucial for the Federal Reserve's tapering timeline, with markets now pricing in a one-in-three chance that the central bank might hike rates by a full 50 basis points in March.

** Meanwhile, South Korea reported a record high 49,567 new daily COVID-19 cases as the Omicron variant drives a wave of infections, the government said on Wednesday, but new deaths remain low at 21.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 115.3 billion won ($96.45 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,195.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.22% higher than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,195.4 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,195.5.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.09 points to 107.62.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.5 basis points to 2.288%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.9 basis points to 2.695%. ($1 = 1,195.4600 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) ((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

