S.Korea stocks track tech-led rebound on Wall Street

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares on Thursday rebounded after U.S. stocks reversed course on tech rally, though investors remained cautious ahead of the expiry of front-end KOSPI futures and options. The won strengthened and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** By 0146 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI rose 16.35 points, or 0.69%, to 2,392.16. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics jumped as much as 2.74% to lead the gains.

** Wall Street's main indexes ended higher on Wednesday to snap a three-session losing skid as investors jumped back in to take advantage of the pullback in technology-related stocks, a day after the Nasdaq confirmed correction territory.

** Shares of Kakao Games Corp surged 30% on debut on Thursday, boosted by investors betting on companies expected to benefit from people staying at home due to the coronavirus outbreak. It debuted on the junior KOSDAQ at 48,000 won, double the IPO price, valuing the company at 3.5 trillion won ($2.95 billion).

** The nation's finance ministry said it sold $625 million of dollar-denominated bonds and 700 million euros worth euro-denominated bonds for its foreign exchange stabilisation bond programme.

** The country reported 155 fresh coronavirus cases as of Wednesday midnight, bringing the national tally to 21,743 and 346 deaths.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 0.5 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,185.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.29% higher than its previous close at 1,189.1.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,185.7 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous session, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,185.1.

** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.72%.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 points to 111.93.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.2 basis points to 0.905%, while the benchmark 10-year yield dropped by 1.1 basis points to 1.507%.

($1 = 1,185.5500 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.