MU

S.Korea stocks touch record high on recovery hopes, upbeat chip sector outlook

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares jumped more than 1% to a record high on Wednesday, as COVID-19 vaccine related progress and hopes of further U.S. stimulus aided recovery hopes, while an upbeat chip industry outlook also boosted sentiment. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 28.66 points, or 1.09%, to 2,662.91 by 0219 GMT, extending gains from Tuesday's 1.7% rise.

** Chip giant Samsung Electronics hit a record high and its peer SK Hynix also surged to a near 20-year high on strong November trade data and Micron Technology's revenue outlook hike for the first quarter of 2021.

** The two companies take up around 30% of total KOSPI market capitalisation.

** Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech are in a tight race to launch their COVID-19 vaccines in Europe after both applied for emergency European Union approval on Tuesday.

** A top U.S. Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that Congress should include a new coronavirus stimulus in a $1.4 trillion spending bill.

** Possibility of a passage of new U.S. stimulus lifted KOSPI, Hana Financial Investment analyst Lee Jae-sun said, adding, foreign investors are purchasing Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix after Micron raised its revenue guidance.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 307.9 billion won ($278.75 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,104.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.14% higher than its previous close at 1,106.2.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,104.5, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,104.3.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 points to 111.55.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.5 basis points to 0.988%. ($1 = 1,104.5800 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MU MRNA

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters