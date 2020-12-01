S.Korea stocks touch record high on recovery hopes, upbeat chip sector outlook

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares jumped more than 1% to a record high on Wednesday, as COVID-19 vaccine related progress and hopes of further U.S. stimulus aided recovery hopes, while an upbeat chip industry outlook also boosted sentiment. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 28.66 points, or 1.09%, to 2,662.91 by 0219 GMT, extending gains from Tuesday's 1.7% rise.

** Chip giant Samsung Electronics hit a record high and its peer SK Hynix also surged to a near 20-year high on strong November trade data and Micron Technology's revenue outlook hike for the first quarter of 2021.

** The two companies take up around 30% of total KOSPI market capitalisation.

** Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech are in a tight race to launch their COVID-19 vaccines in Europe after both applied for emergency European Union approval on Tuesday.

** A top U.S. Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that Congress should include a new coronavirus stimulus in a $1.4 trillion spending bill.

** Possibility of a passage of new U.S. stimulus lifted KOSPI, Hana Financial Investment analyst Lee Jae-sun said, adding, foreign investors are purchasing Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix after Micron raised its revenue guidance.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 307.9 billion won ($278.75 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,104.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.14% higher than its previous close at 1,106.2.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,104.5, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,104.3.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 points to 111.55.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.5 basis points to 0.988%. ($1 = 1,104.5800 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

