S.Korea stocks surge on U.S. Senate race result, recovery hopes

SEOUL, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares soared over 2% on Thursday, as major heavyweights gained, aided by a Democratic win in the U.S. Senate race in Georgia and hopes of economic recovery. The won fell, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI gained 62.48 points, or 2.10%, to 3,030.69 as of 0211 GMT.

** The index surpassed 3,000 for the first time on record on Wednesday, as investors driving the steepest rally in years look towards a broad recovery in exports beyond the country's tech titans.

** Chip giant Samsung Electronics rose as much as 1.95%, leading gains, ahead of its preliminary fourth-quarter earnings, where it is expected to post a 33% jump in profits.

** Peer SK Hynix surged over 4%, while other heavyweights such as LG Chem and Hyundai Motor both gained 5.3% and 3% each.

** Democrats on Wednesday completed a sweep of the two U.S. Senate seats up for grabs in runoff elections in Georgia, giving the party control of the chamber and boosting the prospects for President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda.

** Back home, South Korea reported 870 new coronavirus cases for Wednesday, government data showed, sharply down from the peak in recent weeks.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 19.0 billion won ($17.45 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,088.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.27% lower than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,088.2, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,088.4.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 111.53.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.1 basis points to 0.974%. ($1 = 1,088.8200 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.) ((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

