S.Korea stocks slip on foreign sell-off; set for fourth week of gains

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, April 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares slid on Friday as foreigners turned net sellers in four days, but were set for their fourth straight week of gains as strong U.S. economic data boosted hopes for a swifter recovery. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 5.29 points, or 0.17%, to 3,189.04 as of 0219 GMT, after gaining 0.39% in early trade to its highest intraday level since Jan. 26. It is set to gain 1.79% for the week.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 268.9 billion won ($240.29 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** Among heavyweights, chip giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.59%, while battery maker LG Chem rose 0.56% and internet giant Naver added 0.13%.

** U.S. retail sales rebounded 9.8% in March, the largest increase since May 2020, in a gain that pushed the level of sales 17.1% above its pre-pandemic level to a record high.

** China's economy grew at a record pace of 18.3% year-on-year in the first quarter, underpinning global recovery hopes.

** The won was quoted at 1,119.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.15% lower than its previous close at 1,117.6.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,119.1 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,118.9.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 point to 110.85.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield was flat at 1.149%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.7 basis points to 2.003%. ($1 = 1,119.0500 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) ((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

