S.Korea stocks slip on chip sell-off, rising domestic virus cases

SEOUL, April 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares edged down on Wednesday, reversing earlier gains, as a sell-off in tech shares and worries over the country's rising COVID-19 infections weighed on sentiment. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI slid 0.53 points, or 0.02%, to 3,168.55 as of 0206 GMT, after rising as much as 0.45% in early trade.

** South Korea reported 731 new coronavirus cases as of Tuesday midnight, its highest daily tally since early January, as the country battles to stem the number of infections with more testing and vaccination efforts.

** Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 0.36% and 1.43%, respectively.

** U.S. consumer price index for March rose 0.6%, logging the biggest increase since August 2012, but Treasury bond yields eased as data showed the pace of inflation was not rising wildly.

** Shares of LG Electronics rose as much as 4.8% to a one-week high on reports that the company's joint venture with automotive supplier Magna International Inc is close to signing contracts with Apple Inc to build electric vehicles.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 75.6 billion won ($67.42 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,122.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.34% higher than its previous close at 1,125.9.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,121.9 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,121.5.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.4 basis points to 1.115%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 4.2 basis points to 1.986%.

($1 = 1,121.3800 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

