S.Korea stocks slip from record close on global virus woes

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

South Korean shares fell on Wednesday, as concerns about a spike in global coronavirus cases and its impact on economic recovery dampened investor sentiment. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield fell.

SEOUL, April 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** The benchmark KOSPI dropped 35.06 points, or 1.09%, to 3,185.64 by 0139 GMT, retreating from a record closing high marked on Tuesday.

** Among heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 1.31% and 1.81%, respectively. Battery maker LG Chem and internet giant Naver shed 2.46% and 1.92%, respectively.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 418.4 billion won ($375.02 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** Hyundai Motor shares slid 1.31% as chip shortage issue outweighed expectations of a nearly three-fold surge in first-quarter profit. The company is due to report its earnings on Thursday.

** Meanwhile, the nation's exports during the first 20 days of April surged 45.4% from a year earlier, customs agency data showed, underpinning a recovery in demand and hopes for a swifter economic rebound.

** More than 142.35 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 3,173,422​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

** The won was quoted at 1,117.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.44% lower than its previous close at 1,112.3.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,116.0 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,115.7.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 point to 110.93.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.3 basis points to 1.121%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.6 basis point to 1.997%. ($1 = 1,115.6700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

