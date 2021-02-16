S.Korea stocks slip after three days of gains on concerns over rising virus cases

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Wednesday, after gaining for three consecutive sessions, as the number of new COVID-19 cases hitting the highest levels in 39 days weighed on sentiment. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI tumbled 42.96 points, or 1.38%, to 3,119.65 by 0202 GMT.

** South Korea's Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun warned against the loosening enforcement of social distancing rules after the country reported 621 new infections as of Tuesday midnight, the highest levels in 39 days.

** Among major heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix dropped 2.1% and 3%, respectively, while internet giant Naver also slid 1%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 306.5 billion won ($276.85 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,107.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.67% lower than its previous close at 1,100.1 and snapping a four-day winning streak. It soared to a one-month high on Tuesday.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,107.5 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,107.0.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 points to 111.57.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.6 basis points to 0.991%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.3 basis points to 1.883%.

($1 = 1,107.1000 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

