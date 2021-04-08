S.Korea stocks slide on downbeat U.S. jobs data, surging COVID-19 cases at home

* KOSPI falls, foreigners turn net sellers for first time in 7 days

* Korean won gains against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, April 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Friday, snapping a six-day winning streak, as softer-than-expected U.S. labour data and worries over a surge in local coronavirus infections dented investor sentiment. The won gained, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 15.41 points, or 0.49%, to 3,127.85 as of 0217 GMT.

** Among heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 1.18% and 2.43%, respectively, while battery maker LG Chem slid 0.62%.

** A U.S. jobless claims report showed a second straight weekly increase on Thursday, conflicting with the streak of strong economic data from payrolls and job vacancies that had buoyed investor confidence in a quick economic rebound.

** Meanwhile, South Korea reported 671 new coronavirus cases for Thursday, a day after reporting its highest daily tally since early July, further weighing on the sentiment.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 183.4 billion won ($164.15 million) worth of shares on the main board, snapping the six straight sessions of buying spree.

** The won was quoted at 1,116.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.11% higher than its previous close at 1,117.2.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,117.4 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,117.2.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 points to 110.84.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.6 basis points to 1.156%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.2 basis points to 1.990%. ($1 = 1,117.2500 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) ((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

