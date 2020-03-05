S.Korea stocks slide as virus cases continue to rise

* KOSPI falls, snapping gains for four straight sessions Korean won falls nearly 1% versus U.S. dollar South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, March 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Friday after gaining for four-straight sessions, as investor confidence was shaken by soaring virus cases in the United States and around the world despite efforts to contain the outbreak. The Korean won weakened nearly 1% against the dollar, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** South Korea, which is battling the biggest outbreak outside China, reported 196 new cases on Thursday and a total of 6,284. The death toll rose by seven to 42, according to the Korea Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention (KCDC).

** The fast-spreading epidemic across the United States and Europe will keep investor sentiment weak, especially as the number of confirmed cases aren't decreasing in South Korea, said Kim Byung-yeon, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities.

** Shares of South Korea's airlines dropped as Japan decided to impose a two-week quarantine for visitors from South Korea amid the coronavirus outbreak. Shares of Korean Air Lines slumped 6%, while Asiana Airlines declined 3.7% ** As of 0223 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI fell 50.82 points, or 2.44%, to 2,034.44. ** For the week, the KOSPI gained 2.39%. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 337.6 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,191.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.86% lower than its previous close at 1,181.2. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,191.6 per U.S. dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,190.9 per dollar. ** The KOSPI has fallen 7.43% so far this year, but lost 6.9% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 454.66 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 901, the number of advancing shares was 65. ** The won has lost 2.9% against the dollar so far this year. ** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.2 basis points to 1.019%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 5.5 basis points to 1.277%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Jihoon Lee; Editing by Maju Samuel) ((Cynthia.Kim@thomsonreuters.com; 822 3704 5655; Reuters Messaging: cynthia.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

