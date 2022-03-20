S.Korea stocks slide as investors assess Ukraine risks

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, March 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Monday as worries about continued fighting in Ukraine overshadowed hopes that peace would be brokered in the conflict that has rattled investors for weeks. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** By 0230 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI fell 8.53 points, or 0.32%, to 2,698.49. It gained as much as 0.40% earlier in the session to its highest level since March 4.

** Among the heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 0.57% and 2.02%, respectively, while battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 2.36%.

** Russian and Ukrainian forces fought for the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on Sunday, despite attempts at peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

** Investors are also eyeing a series of speeches by Federal Reserve policymakers this week, starting with remarks by Chair Jerome Powell later on Monday.

** At home, data on Monday showed South Korea's exports for the first 20 days of March jumped 10.1% from the same period a year earlier, while imports soared 18.9%, bringing the trade balance to a $2.08 billion deficit.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 111.9 billion won ($92.24 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,213.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.45% lower than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,213.1, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,212.7.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 points to 107.51.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.8 basis points to 2.249%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.9 basis points to 2.728%. ($1 = 1,213.1400 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Aditya Soni) ((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

