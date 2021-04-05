S.Korea stocks slide as institutional sell-off weighs

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, April 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Tuesday, as a sell-off from institutional investors offset recovery optimism on another batch of strong U.S. economic data. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield dropped.

** The benchmark KOSPI was down 8.03 points, or 0.26%, at 3,112.80 by 0218 GMT, after rising as much as 0.59% in early session. It closed 0.26% higher on Monday.

** Chip heavyweights Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell as much as 0.35% and 1.05%, respectively, while battery maker LG Chem dropped 1.84%.

** Giant steelmaker POSCO dropped 2.69%, following a report that the company has begun reviewing how it might end a joint venture with a firm controlled by the military in Myanmar in the wake of the coup.

** That dented the sentiment, which was buoyed after a survey showed activity in the U.S. services industry reached its highest level on record in March. The recovery momentum lifted the S&P 500 and Dow indexes overnight to their records.

** Meanwhile, LG Electronics shares gained 3.88% a day after the company said it will wind down its loss-making mobile division, as investors expect the announcement will raise corporate value.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 250.3 billion won ($222.61 million) worth of shares on the main board, while institutional investors sold net 270.8 billion won shares.

** The won was quoted at 1,124.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.28% higher than its previous close at 1,127.7.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,124.5 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,123.9.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.1 basis points to 1.181%, while the benchmark 10-year yield dropped 2.4 basis points to 2.070%.

($1 = 1,124.3900 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh) ((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.