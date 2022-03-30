S.Korea stocks set to end month with over 2% gains

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won steady against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, March 31 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares on Thursday were set to post a monthly gain of 2%, as news that the Biden administration is weighing releasing up to 180 million barrels of oil eased concerns over inflationary pressures, while investors continued to assess the development in the Ukraine crisis.

** The Korean won was flat, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** By 0215 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI rose 14.23 points, or 0.52%, to 2,760.97, extending the gains into a third session.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics and battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 0.14% and 0.45%, respectively, while chipmaker SK Hynix slid 1.24%.

** U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce a plan, aimed at lowering gasoline prices that have hit record levels amid the Ukraine crisis.

** Curbing index gains, however, was Russia's latest attack in the outskirts of Kyiv and a besieged city in northern Ukraine that dampened hopes for a peaceful negotiation.

** At home, investors appeared to show scant response to a central bank survey that signalled South Korean manufacturers' business confidence had soured most in two years on worries over rising raw material prices and logistics costs due to the Ukraine crisis and supply bottlenecks.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 44.5 billion won ($36.78 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,209.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , steady from its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,210.1, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,210.3.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.14 point to 106.51.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.8 basis points to 2.576%.

($1 = 1,209.9700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

