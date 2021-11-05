S.Korea stocks set for third weekly decline on inflation risks

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares were poised to log a third weekly decline on Friday, failing to catch a broader global rally, as growing inflationary risks dented risk appetite. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI was down 22.36 points, or 0.75%, at 2,960.86, as of 0229 GMT.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.42%, while peer SK Hynix rose 0.94%. Shares of LG Chem fell 1.27% and Naver dropped 0.97%.

** Supply chain disruptions are hurting market sentiment, and foreign investors aren't snapping up local shares even as Wall Street keeps rallying, Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities said.

** Chinese markets pulled down investor sentiment in Asia as they failed to latch on to a global record-setting rally after a week in which central banks around the world refrained from any hawkish surprises in a boost to the U.S. dollar.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 1.1 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,185.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.23% lower than its previous close at 1,182.6.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,186.0 per dollar, down 0.0% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,186.9.

** The KOSPI gaied 3.04% so far this year, but lost 4.7% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 355.92 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 928, the number of advancing shares was 212.

** The won weakened 8.4% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.22 points to 108.48.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 8.0 basis points to 1.960%, while the benchmark 10-year yield dropped 4.2 basis points to 2.386%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((Cynthia.Kim@thomsonreuters.com; 822 3704 5655; Reuters Messaging: cynthia.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

