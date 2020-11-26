S.Korea stocks set for fourth weekly gain on vaccine hopes, exports outlook

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

SEOUL, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Friday and were set to post a fourth straight weekly gain, helped by an upbeat outlook for November exports and hopes of swift economic recovery aided by a number of potential coronavirus vaccines. The Korean won held steady, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** By 0121 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI rose 1.78 points, or 0.07%, to 2,627.69.

** South Korea's exports likely bounced back in November and are expected to continue recovering for the time being, supported by strong chip sales and global demand, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. ** AstraZeneca said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine could be up to 90% effective, cheaper to make, easier to distribute and faster to scale-up than rivals. ** U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that delivery of the coronavirus vaccine would begin next week and the week after.

** Investors are taking a bit of breather after a huge rally this week although positive sentiment still prevails, especially from foreign investors, ahead of Korea's exports data due next week, said Lee Jae-sun, an analyst at Hana Investment.

** Shares of Samsung Electronics rose 0.2%, while Kia Motors gained 0.3%

** Foreigners were net buyers of 23.9 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,104.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , steady from its previous close at 1,104.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,104.8 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,104.5. ** The KOSPI has risen 19.57% so far this year, and gained 11.2% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The won has gained 4.7% against the dollar so far this year. ** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.9 basis points to 0.972%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.9 basis points to 1.628%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.) ((Cynthia.Kim@thomsonreuters.com; 822 3704 5655; Reuters Messaging: cynthia.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

