S.Korea stocks sag on Trump's tariffs against Brazil, Argentina

Round-up of South Korean financial markets. South Korean shares dropped on Tuesday as U.S. President Donald Trump's surprise decision to impose tariffs on Brazil and Argentina rekindled fears that a trade war could be spreading.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.