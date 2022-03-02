S.Korea stocks rise to 1-1/2-week high on Powell's remarks

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, March 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Thursday to their highest in a week and a half, as risk appetite improved after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's remarks assuaged fears of aggressive rate hikes. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** By 0217 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI rose 35.69 points, or 1.32%, to 2,739.21, the highest since Feb. 21 and set for a fourth straight session of gains.

** Among heavyweights, technology giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 1.53% and 2.40%, respectively, while platform company Naver added 2.21%.

** South Korean markets tracked an overnight rally on Wall Street after Powell said he was "inclined to propose and support a 25 basis point rate hike" when policymakers meet in two weeks, compared to widely held expectations of a 50 basis point increase before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

** Powell, however, said the central bank is prepared to move more aggressively later if inflation does not abate as expected.

** "Concerns about extreme tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve were completely eliminated after Powell's remarks," said Seo Jung-hun, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

** "With clear sanctions against Russia, uncertainties over the Ukraine crisis seem to have eased, but rising oil prices remain a potential risk."

** Foreigners were net buyers of 20.1 billion won ($16.70 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,204.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.17% higher than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,203.6, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,203.9.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.08 point to 108.15.

** The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 4.8 basis points to 2.661%. ($1 = 1,203.4000 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.