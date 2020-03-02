S.Korea stocks rise over 1% on hopes of global policy easing

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

South Korean shares jumped on Tuesday on hopes that global central banks will deliver coordinated monetary easing to mitigate the economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak. The won and the benchmark bond yield rose.

    * KOSPI jumps, foreigners sell
    * KRW gains against USD
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, March 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares jumped on Tuesday on hopes that
global central banks will deliver coordinated monetary easing to
mitigate the economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak. The
won and the benchmark bond yield rose. 
    
    ** By 0227 GMT, the KOSPI <.KS11> rose 25.54 points, or
1.28%, to 2,028.05.
    
    ** The country reported 600 new cases, taking total
infections to 4,812. It also said three more people had died,
bringing the total fatalities to 34. [nS6N28T00P]
    
    ** The European Central Bank joined the chorus of central
banks signalling a readiness to deal with the growing threats
from the outbreak. [nL8N2AV7RP]
    
    ** The rout in global stocks last week had already prompted
Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda to flag a readiness to move. [nL2N2AS1NJ]
    
    ** South Korea is also due to submit an extra budget bill
this week to the parliament. It said last week the size will be
larger than the 11.6 trillion won ($9.75 billion) package spent
during the 2015 MERS outbreak. [nL3N2AS08V]
    
    ** The Bank of Korea last week kept interest rates
unchanged, although markets have already priced in a third cut
under the current easing cycle. [nL4N2AQ07P]
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 201.6 billion won worth of
shares on the main board.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,191.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform <KRW=KFTC>, 0.18% higher than its previous
close at 1,193.7.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won <KRW=> was quoted at 1,191.3
per U.S. dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
<KRW1MNDFOR=> was quoted at 1,190.7 per dollar.
    
    ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> was up 0.90%. The benchmark Shanghai
composite index <.SSEC> soared 1.50%, while Japanese stocks
<.N225> rose 0.07%. [MKTS/GLOB]
    
    ** The KOSPI has fallen 7.52% so far this year, and lost
10.9% in the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
    ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
<.KS11> was 316.54 million shares. Of the total traded issues of
905, the number of advancing shares was 697.
    
    ** The won has lost 2.8% against the dollar so far this
year.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds <KTBc1> fell 0.03 points to 111.35, while the
3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.41%.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
0.6 basis points to 1.135%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 3.8 basis points to 1.409%.
    
($1 = 1,190.1100 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)
 ((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;))

Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters