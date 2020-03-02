S.Korea stocks rise over 1% on hopes of global policy easing

* KOSPI jumps, foreigners sell * KRW gains against USD * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, March 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares jumped on Tuesday on hopes that global central banks will deliver coordinated monetary easing to mitigate the economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak. The won and the benchmark bond yield rose. ** By 0227 GMT, the KOSPI <.KS11> rose 25.54 points, or 1.28%, to 2,028.05. ** The country reported 600 new cases, taking total infections to 4,812. It also said three more people had died, bringing the total fatalities to 34. [nS6N28T00P] ** The European Central Bank joined the chorus of central banks signalling a readiness to deal with the growing threats from the outbreak. [nL8N2AV7RP] ** The rout in global stocks last week had already prompted Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to flag a readiness to move. [nL2N2AS1NJ] ** South Korea is also due to submit an extra budget bill this week to the parliament. It said last week the size will be larger than the 11.6 trillion won ($9.75 billion) package spent during the 2015 MERS outbreak. [nL3N2AS08V] ** The Bank of Korea last week kept interest rates unchanged, although markets have already priced in a third cut under the current easing cycle. [nL4N2AQ07P] ** Foreigners were net sellers of 201.6 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,191.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform <KRW=KFTC>, 0.18% higher than its previous close at 1,193.7. ** In offshore trading, the won <KRW=> was quoted at 1,191.3 per U.S. dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract <KRW1MNDFOR=> was quoted at 1,190.7 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> was up 0.90%. The benchmark Shanghai composite index <.SSEC> soared 1.50%, while Japanese stocks <.N225> rose 0.07%. [MKTS/GLOB] ** The KOSPI has fallen 7.52% so far this year, and lost 10.9% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index <.KS11> was 316.54 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 905, the number of advancing shares was 697. ** The won has lost 2.8% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds <KTBc1> fell 0.03 points to 111.35, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.41%. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.6 basis points to 1.135%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.8 basis points to 1.409%. ($1 = 1,190.1100 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.