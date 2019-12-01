S.Korea stocks rise on upbeat China factory activity data

Late morning round-up of South Korean financial markets: South Korean shares bounced back on Monday after data showed China's factory activity unexpectedly returned to growth in November, although gains were capped due to fresh uncertainty around Sino-U.S. trade deal.
