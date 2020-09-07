S.Korea stocks rise on Samsung-led tech rally

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** Technology companies helped South Korean shares rise for a second straight session on Tuesday, on boost from Samsung Electronics' , and as coronavirus cases gradually decreased in the country.

** By 0151 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI rose 16.95 points, or 0.71%, to 2,401.17. The Korean won was nearly unchanged and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** Samsung Electronics surged as much as 3.54%, after rising 1.62% on Monday as the tech giant won a $6.64 billion supply contract from U.S.-based Verizon.

** Its peers SK Hynix jumped as much as 2.04% and the sub-index for electric and electronics rose 2.43%.

** The country reported 136 new cases as of midnight Monday, after the rate fell to a three-week low of 119 a day earlier. The daily tally has steadily dropped since reaching a peak last month after the government imposed unprecedented social distancing rules.

** Worries of further U.S.-China tensions is seen capping gains, said Kiwoom Securities analyst Seo Sang-young.

** President Donald Trump on Monday again raised the idea of decoupling economy from China, while Reuters on Friday reported the U.S. might block American companies from providing goods and services to China's SMIC .

** Foreigners were net sellers of 54.7 billion won ($46.04 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,188.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.01% higher than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,188.2 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,187.8.

** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.22%.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 points to 111.73.

($1 = 1,188.0300 won)

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

