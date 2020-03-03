S.Korea stocks rise on foreign buying after Fed's surprise rate cut

* KOSPI jumps, foreigners buy * KRW strengthens against USD * S.Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, March 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose more than 1.5% on Wednesday on foreign investor buying as an emergency interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve sent the dollar to a five-month low. The won strengthened the most among Asian peers, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** By 0215 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI <.KS11> surged 33.34 points, or 1.66%, to 2,047.49. ** Foreigners purchased a net 171.6 billion won ($144.44 million) worth of shares on the main board, snapping seven consecutive sessions of selling worth around 4.7 trillion won. ** The Fed cut interest rates on Tuesday, the first reduction outside regular meeting since 2008, in a bid to shield the economy from the impact of the coronavirus, but the emergency move failed to comfort financial markets. [nL1N2AW0NZ] ** The rate cut came after the Reserve Bank of Australia lowered its cash rate to a record low of 0.5%. [nL4N2AW0MB] ** The jump in KOSPI was mainly driven by foreign buying as investors sought "foreign-exchange profit on weakening dollar after Fed's out-of-meeting rate cut", said Lee Won, an analyst at Bookook Securities. ** The analyst said buying by foreign investors was a short-term action and KOSPI would continue to be volatile until early April. ** Heavyweights Samsung Electronics <005930.KS> and SK Hynix <000660.KS> were up 2.5% and 1.7%, respectively. ** The country reported 516 new cases, taking the total infections to 5,328 as of early Wednesday. Four more people died, bringing the death toll to 32. [nS6N29C003] ** The won was quoted at 1,187.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform <KRW=KFTC>, 0.66% higher than its previous close at 1,195.2. ** In offshore trading, the won <KRW=> was quoted at 1,188.1 per U.S. dollar, down 0.6% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract <KRW1MNDFOR=> was quoted at 1,186.7 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> was down 0.15%, while Japanese stocks <.N225> eased 0.07%. [MKTS/GLOB] ** The trading volume in the KOSPI index <.KS11> was 305.62 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 903, the number of advancing shares was 635. ** The KOSPI has fallen 6.83% so far this year, while the won has lost 2.6% against the dollar. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds <KTBc1> rose 0.35 point to 111.74. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 8.7 basis points to 1.019%, while the benchmark 10-year yield declined by 7.1 basis points to 1.298%. ($1 = 1,188.0300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

