S.Korea stocks rise as Russia-Ukraine peace talks fuel risk appetite

SEOUL, March 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Wednesday, as Russia-Ukraine peace talks pointing towards progress fuelled risk appetite, although gains were capped on prospects of aggressive tightening of monetary policy by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** By 0227 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI rose 7.05 points, or 0.26%, to 2,748.12.

** Leading the gains, chipmaker SK Hynix and web portal operator Naver rose 1.67% and 1.35%, respectively. Technology giant Samsung Electronics and battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 0.14% and 1.47%, respectively.

** Russia promised to scale down military operations around Kyiv and another city, but the United States warned the threat was not over as Ukraine proposed adopting a neutral status in a sign of progress at face-to-face negotiations.

** Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker said on Tuesday he favours a "methodical" series of quarter-percentage-point interest rate increases, but is open to larger half-percentage-point hikes at the next meeting if inflation does not soon show signs of easing.

** Meanwhile, a Reuters poll on Wednesday showed South Korea's exports are expected to have slowed in March, with consumer inflation likely holding at a decade-high as China's lockdown curbs and the Ukraine crisis weighed on supply chains and added to cost pressures.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 11 billion won ($9.08 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,211.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.66% higher than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,211.7, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,211.5.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.18 point to 106.31.

** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 4.7 basis points to 2.925%.

($1 = 1,211.6200 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

