S.Korea stocks rise as Fed unveils tapering as expected

SEOUL, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced tapering of stimulus as expected and said it would be patient on raising interest rates. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 20.68 points, or 0.69%, to 2,996.39 as of 0227 GMT.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.99% and peer SK Hynix climbed 1.90%. LG Chem advanced 0.26% and Naver rose 2.24%.

** Stocks are up after the previous session's losses, and investors are expecting sentiment to eventually worsen for emerging markets as funds slowly head back to the United States when interest rates rise, said Lee Won, an analyst at Bookook Securities.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 170.7 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,180.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.13% higher than its previous close at 1,181.6.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,179.3 per dollar, down 0.0% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,180.6.

** The KOSPI has risen 4.28% so far this year, but lost 5.6% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 406.68 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 928, the number of advancing shares was 336.

** The won has lost 7.9% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 point to 108.20.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.4 basis point to 2.032%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.0 basis points to 2.440%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((Cynthia.Kim@thomsonreuters.com; 822 3704 5655; Reuters Messaging: cynthia.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

