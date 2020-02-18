S.Korea stocks retreat after govt confirms new virus cases

* KOSPI erases early gains, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: South Korean shares shed early gains to trade slightly lower on Wednesday after the government reported 15 fresh coronavirus cases, bringing the number of people infected in the country to 46. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield weakened.

** As of 0208 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI was down 0.98 points, or 0.04%, at 2,208.31, after opening up 0.62%.

** South Korean President Moon Jae-in has called for stringent infection control measures and every possible action to boost the economy which he said was in an emergency situation as the result of the global coronavirus epidemic.

** Following reports of the new cases, stocks of South Korean mask manufacturers surged, with Monalisa and Kleannara jumping 22% and 17%, respectively.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 31.3 billion won ($26.24 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,192.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.27% lower than its previous close at 1,189.5.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,192.8 per U.S. dollar, down 0.2% from the previous session, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,191.2 per dollar.

** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.07%, after U.S. stocks slipped overnight. Japanese stocks rose 0.36%. [MKTS/GLOB]

** The KOSPI advanced 0.09% so far this year, and gained 1.5% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 298.86 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 902, the number of advancing shares was 171.

** The won lost 3.0% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds climbed 0.09 points to 110.92, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.42%.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.9 basis points to 1.253%, while the benchmark 10-year yield dropped by 3.1 basis points to 1.530%.

($1 = 1,192.7000 won)

