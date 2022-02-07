S.Korea stocks recover as LG Energy, Samsung Biologics shine

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against the U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares recovered lost ground on Tuesday, boosted by heavyweights LG Energy Solution and Samsung Biologics, though gains were capped ahead of U.S. inflation data due this week. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** By 0312 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI climbed 21.34 points, or 0.78%, to 2,766.40, after having lost 0.19% on Monday.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.82% and peer SK Hynix rose 1.63%, while LG Energy Solution and Samsung Biologics added 2.37% and 6.29%, respectively.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 35.7 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** Battery maker LGES said on Tuesday it aims to boost sales by about 8% in 2022, seeing a pick-up in market conditions for electric vehicle (EV) batteries after the company reported an operating profit of 76 billion won ($63.5 million) for the fourth quarter.

** Samsung Biologics surged to a three-week high on investors' hopes that the company could benefit from China's WuXi Biologics' subsidiaries being put on the U.S. Commerce Department's unverified list for receiving U.S. exports.

** Traders awaited U.S. inflation data expected on Thursday that is crucial for the Federal Reserve's tapering timeline, with markets now pricing in a one-in-three chance the U.S. central bank might hike rates by a full 50 basis points in March.

** "For this week, any remarks by the Federal Reserve's board members and the U.S. inflation data will be closely monitored," said Kim Se-hun, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.

** The won was quoted at 1,197.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.27% higher than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,197.3, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,197.7.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.18 points to 107.63.

** The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 7.2 basis points to 2.709%. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

