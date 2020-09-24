S.Korea stocks rebound on Wall St rally, set to post weekly fall

South Korean shares on Friday rebounded from a near two-month low hit in the previous session, as an overnight Wall Street rally supported sentiment, but worries over coronavirus resurgence and a delay in economic recovery capped gains.

SEOUL, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares on Friday rebounded from a near two-month low hit in the previous session, as an overnight Wall Street rally supported sentiment, but worries over coronavirus resurgence and a delay in economic recovery capped gains.

** The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** By 0156 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI rose 19.77 points, or 0.87%, to 2,292.47. But the index is set to snap four straight weekly gains.

** Majority of market heavyweights strengthened, while biopharmaceutical firm Celltrion's led gains, jumping 4.6%.

** Shares of South Korea's second-largest carrier Asiana Airlines rose as much as 12.9%, while its budget carrier Air Busan and logistic affiliate Asiana IDT climbed 21.1% and 19.1%, respectively.

** South Korea reported 114 new coronavirus cases as of Thursday midnight, smaller jump than 125 a day earlier but bringing the national tally to 23,455, according to an official statement.

** "Investors will also keep an eye on (South Korea's) October exports data due next week," said Choi Yoo-june, analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 25.5 billion won ($21.80 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,170.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.23% higher than its previous close at 1,172.7.

** That tracked gains in Chinese yuan, after FTSE Russell announced to add Chinese government bonds to its World Government Bond Index starting in 2021.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,169.6 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,169.8.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 112.02.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.6 basis points to 0.857%.

($1 = 1,169.7100 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

