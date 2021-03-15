S.Korea stocks rebound on Wall St gains; bond yields slip ahead of Fed meeting

SEOUL, March 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rebounded on Tuesday, tracking overnight Wall Street gains overnight, while a drop in U.S. bond yields ahead of the Federal Reserve policy meeting also lifted sentiment. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 11.87 points, or 0.39%, to 3,057.58 by 0151 GMT, recovering from a 0.28% decline on Monday, but gains were capped as investors took a wait-and-see stance ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix gained 0.73% and 2.20%, respectively, while internet giant Naver rose 0.52%.

** South Korean battery makers LG Chem and SK Innovation tumbled 6.73% and 5.25% each, a day after Volkswagen announced plans to have a new unified prismatic battery cell from 2023, which could impact its current suppliers.

** Wall Street's main indexes closed at record highs as mass vaccinations in the United States and congressional approval of a $1.9 trillion aid bill fuelled investor optimism, while benchmark U.S. bond yields slipped from 13-month highs. [.N]

** Foreigners were net sellers of 122.7 billion won ($108.23 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,133.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.26% higher than its previous close at 1,136.3.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,133.3 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,132.9.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 points to 111.18.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.8 basis points to 1.209%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.2 basis points to 2.142%.

($1 = 1,133.7000 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

