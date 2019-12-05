S.Korea stocks rally as Trump's comments renew trade hopes; foreigners buy

Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rallied on Friday as U.S. President Donald Trump's latest comment renewed hopes of a trade deal with China, turning foreigners into net buyers for the first time in 22 sessions. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield rose.
