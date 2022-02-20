S.Korea stocks pare early losses on Biden-Putin meeting plan

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Monday, but pared sharper losses from earlier in the day on news that the leaders of Russia and the United States would meet to discuss the Ukraine crisis, raising hopes of a diplomatic solution.

** The Korean won edged up, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** By 0228 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI fell 11.84 points, or 0.43%, to 2,732.68, set for the first decline in nearly a week. The index has fallen 8.23% so far this year.

** Among heavyweights, technology giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 0.81% and 1.52%, respectively, while battery maker LG Energy Solution also dropped 0.99%.

** Aiding risk sentiment, U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin agreed in principle to hold a summit on the Russia-Ukraine standoff, pulling up Wall Street futures.

** In South Korea, data showed the country's exports for the first 20 days of February expanded 13.1% from a year earlier, while imports jumped 12.9%, bringing the trade balance to a $1.68 billion deficit.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 71.3 billion won ($59.68 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,194.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.13% higher than its previous close at 1,195.9.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,194.8 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,195.3.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 point to 107.68.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.6 basis point to 2.329%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.6 basis point to 2.734%.

($1 = 1,194.7800 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Devika Syamnath) ((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

