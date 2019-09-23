S.Korea stocks little changed as weak Europe data offsets trade hopes

South Korean shares veered between losses and gains on Tuesday as bleak business activity readings from the euro zone capped investors' optimism over Sino-U.S. trade talks. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield fell.
